Shriram Properties IPO: GMP signals marginal listing. Details here

Shriram Properties IPO is expected to hit at Indian bourses on 20th December 2021 and allottees are looking at all such possibilities to make an assessment in regard to the public issue. For such allottees, there is a piece of news from the grey market. According to market observers, shares of Shriram Properties are available at a premium of ₹12 in the grey market today. They said that grey market premium for the last few days indicates that the allottees may have a marginal premium on the date of listing as Shriram Properties IPO grey market premium (GMP) has remained in between ₹10 to ₹15 for around a week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the market observers, Shriram Properties IPO GMP today is ₹12, which is ₹5 lower from its yesterday's GMP of ₹17. Market observers went on to add that Shriram Properties IPO grey market price had gained ₹7 yesterday after jumping from ₹10 to ₹17. But, it seems that it has once again come to its range of ₹10 to ₹15 per share premium that it had been showing for last one week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What this GMP mean?

Market observers went on to add that GMP is an unofficial hint from the grey market about the listing gain from the IPO. As Shriram Properties IPO GMP today is ₹12, it simply means that grey market is expecting Shriram Properties share listing at around ₹130 ( ₹118 + ₹12), which is around 10 per cent higher from its price band of ₹112 to ₹118 per equity share. They said that Shriram Properties IPO GMP oscillating in the range of ₹10 to ₹15 is an indication that shares of the company will have marginal listing gain on the listing date, which is most likely on 20th December 2021.

However, stock market observers said that GMP is an unofficial data and it has no direct or indirect link with the balance sheet of the company. So, GMP doesn't give any concrete picture about the company's financials. They advised stick with their conviction developed after going through the fundamentals of the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

