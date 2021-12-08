Assigning a “Subscribe" rating for the issue, analysts at Choice Broking said that “SPL is among the leading residential real estate development companies in South India, with presence in key South India markets of Bengaluru and Chennai. These two cities are among the two key residential housing markets in India and will continue to be among the top cities in terms of growth. SPL’s business was severely impacted during the second wave of the pandemic and thus is likely to perform relatively better in the coming quarters."