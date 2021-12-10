Shriram Properties IPO: Latest GMP, subscription status. Should you apply?

Giving 'subscribe' tag for aggressive investors; Aayush Agrawal, Sr. Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, "Company's financials have been on a weaker note where revenues of the company are declining while the company turned loss-making since FY20. The company's revenues in FY19 were ₹723 crore, which fell to ₹501 crore in FY21, while it made a profit of ₹48 crore in FY19 and a loss of ₹67 crore in FY21. Despite strong brand recognition, the company has suffered losses during the COVID, when real estate and housing were booming. Being a loss-making company retail portion is 10 per cent. The IPO is arriving at a P/BV multiple of 2.09 while the industry average is 3.69, which might attract minor listing gain. However, we believe that there are many reputable listed companies such as Sobha, Brigade, Prestige, etc., and only aggressive investors should apply for the IPO."