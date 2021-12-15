Shriram Properties IPO share allotment today. How to check application status?

Shriram Properties IPO allotment date: The finalisation of Shriram Properties share allocation can be announced any time today. Those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹600 crore are advised to check their application online at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the IPO is KFintech Private Limited.

Shriram Properties IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, Shriram Properties IPO bidders can check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at KFintech website. Bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check share allotment status online.

How to check Shriram Properties IPO allotment status on KFintech

After the announcement of share allotment, one can check one's application status online by logging in at above-mentioned direct KFintech link and follow step by step given below:

1] Login at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select Shriram Properties IPO;

3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);

4] Enter Shriram Properties IPO application number;

5] Fill Captcha; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Shriram Properties IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check Shriram Properties IPO allotment status on BSE

For Shriram Properties IPO allotment status check online at BSE, one needs to login at above-mentioned direct link and follow step by step given below:

1] Login at the direct link to BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Shriram Properties IPO;

3] Enter your Shriram Properties IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Shriram Properties IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

As per Shriram Properties IPO subscription status, the public issue was subscribed 4.60 times during 3-day bidding whereas its retail portion was subscribed 12.72 times.

