Shriram Properties IPO share allotment today. How to check application status?

Shriram Properties IPO allotment date: The finalisation of Shriram Properties share allocation can be announced any time today. Those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹600 crore are advised to check their application online at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the IPO is KFintech Private Limited.
