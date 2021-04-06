Shriram Properties plans to give partial exits to its four existing investors — TPG Capital, Tata Capital, Walton Street Capital and Starwood Capital — which hold around 58% stake in the company
NEW DELHI :
Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties may file a draft document this week with market regulator Sebi for its proposed initial public offer (IPO) to raise up to ₹800 crore, according to sources.
The company plans to give partial exits to its four existing investors — TPG Capital, Tata Capital, Walton Street Capital and Starwood Capital — which hold around 58% stake in the company.
Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owned by K Raheja, was listed in August last year after raising ₹4,500 crore, while global investment firm Brookfield's REIT public issue worth ₹3,800 crore got listed in February this year.
India's largest realty firm Macrotech Developers, erstwhile Lodha Developers, is hitting the capital market on Wednesday to launch its IPO to raise up to ₹2,500 crore.