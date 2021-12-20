Shriram Properties share listing today. Experts predict tepid debut

Shriram Properties IPO listing: Shares of Shriram Properties Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on NSE and BSE today. Shriram Properties will be listed in the 'B' Group of Securities in Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) today. Ahead of Shriram Properties share listing, stock market experts have said that the realty scrip may have a muted debut and allottees should expect 8-10 per cent premium from the public issue.

Speaking on Shriram Properties IPO listing gain that allottees can expect; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Ahead of busy week with respect to primary markets, we are noticing a stiff correction which so far has blurred the sentiments. Despite being a reasonably priced issue, the downward trajectory on revenue front made the issue lack-luster and correction in broader market should lead to another muted listing. I expect a muted listing with neutral to marginal gains of 10 per cent only."

On Shriram Properties IPO listing price prediction; Ankur Saraswat, Research Analyst at Trustline Securities said, "Shriram Properties Limited is a one of the leading residential real estate development companies in South India. Mostly projects are in Bengaluru and Chennai so, geographical concentration risk persists. Mounting debt burden, delay in the completion of ongoing and forthcoming projects cast doubt on its project execution capabilities and possible indication of liquidity issues. However, reputed parentage, good brand recall, scalable & asset business and well positioned to benefit from regulatory and developments. Thus, the listing price of this IPO could be ₹133 including a listing gain of ₹15."

Expecting weak listing of Shriram Proprties IPO; Aayush Agrawal, Sr. Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Sriram Properties has an MCAP/Sales ratio of 4.6x while its peers Sobha, Puravankara, and Prestige offer 3.8x, 3.3x, and 2.4x respectively. The grey market premium currently trades between 8-10 per cent, but given the current market conditions, we might see a comparatively weak listing." He said that company is a big brand in South Indian market, but it has suffered losses during Covid-19 pandemic.

Predicting Shriram Properties IPO listing at discount; Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at ShareIndia said, "Infrastructure, realty, construction and mining are major sectors, which are performing well and is going play an important role in the next market rally. As demand for residential real estate gradually gathers momentum across the country, South India is leading the revival in India’s real estate market and Shriram properties has a major presence in South India. However, in the current juncture, when the whole market is under pressure due to the Omicron development, we expect Shriram properties may list at a discount in the range of ₹110 to ₹115 per share."

Shriram Properties IPO GMP

According to market observers, Shriram Properties IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹11 that means grey market is expecting this issue to list at ₹129 ( ₹118 + ₹11), which is around 9 per cent higher from its price band of ₹113 to ₹118 per equity share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.