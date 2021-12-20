Shriram Properties share listing today. Experts predict tepid debut

Predicting Shriram Properties IPO listing at discount; Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at ShareIndia said, "Infrastructure, realty, construction and mining are major sectors, which are performing well and is going play an important role in the next market rally. As demand for residential real estate gradually gathers momentum across the country, South India is leading the revival in India’s real estate market and Shriram properties has a major presence in South India. However, in the current juncture, when the whole market is under pressure due to the Omicron development, we expect Shriram properties may list at a discount in the range of ₹110 to ₹115 per share."