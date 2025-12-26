Shyam Dhani Industries IPO allotment date in focus. GMP signals multibagger return, how to check status by PAN card

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO allotment: After the bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd. concludes, applicants are eagerly awaiting the finalisation of share allocation. After the implementation of the 'T+3' rule for IPO listing, the most likely allotment date for the Shyam Dhani Industries IPO is 26 December 2025, i.e., today. Following a strong response from investors, the grey market continues to signal a robust return for lucky allottees. According to Shyam Dhani Industries' IPO subscription status, the NSE SME IPO has been booked around 988 times.

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO GMP today According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹72 in the grey market today. This means Shyam Dhani Industries IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹72, which is ₹2 higher than the weekend's Shyam Dhani Industries IPO GMP of ₹70. So, the grey market is signalling a return of more than 100% (multibagger) against the upper price band of ₹70 apiece.

Comparing the GMP of Shyam Dhani Industries' IPO today with the GMP on the subscription opening date, it has risen from ₹47 to ₹72, signalling strong sentiment about the SME IPO in the unlisted stock market. Market observers attribute this rise in the Shyam Dhani Industries IPO GMP to the strong subscription status of the Shyam Dhani Industries IPO and positive sentiments in the secondary market.

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO allotment status check To check the Shyam Dhani Industries IPO allotment status, one does not need to leave their house. They can do this online by logging in at the official website of its registrar, Bigshare Services Private Limited. The official website of Bigshare Services is bigshareonline.com. For more convenience, one can log in at the direct Bigshare link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

1] Log in at the direct Bigshare Services Link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html;

2] Select 'Shyam Dhani Industries' in company name;

3] Select Application Number in the selection type option;

4] Enter Captcha; and

5] Click on the 'Search' option.

Your Shyam Dhani Industries IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on the screen of your cell phone.

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO allotment status check by PAN 1] Log in at the direct Bigshare Services Link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html;

2] Select 'Shyam Dhani Industries' in company name;

3] Select PAN Card Number in the selection type option;

4] Enter Captcha; and

5] Click on the 'Search' option.

Your Shyam Dhani Industries IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on the screen of your cell phone.