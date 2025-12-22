Shyam Dhani Industries IPO day 1: GMP shows 70% listing pop; subscription status, price, other details of NSE SME IPO

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shyam Dhani Industries opened for public subscription on Monday, December 22. The SME IPO is witnessing strong buying interest, while the grey market is indicating the stock can list at a solid premium of about 70%. Meanwhile, Shyam Dhani Industries said it had raised ₹10.92 crore from anchor investors by allocating 15.60 shares at a price of ₹70 per share ahead of the IPO.

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO GMP According to grey market sources, the GMP of Shyam Dhani Industries shares was ₹47 on Monday morning. This indicates the stock could list at a premium of 67% on the NSE SME.

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO subscription status By 12:05 pm on Monday, the SME IPO had seen an overall subscription of nearly 20 times, with the retail portion booked 31 times, and the segment reserved for NIIs subscribed to 23 times. QIB's portion was yet to see any subscription till that time.

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO details 1. Shyam Dhani Industries IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Monday, December 22, and will close on Wednesday, December 24.

2. Shyam Dhani Industries IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹65 to ₹70 per equity share.

3. Shyam Dhani Industries IPO objects: According to the RHP, the company will use the net proceeds from the issue to meet working capital requirements, pay certain outstanding borrowings, and for marketing expenses. It will also utilise some parts of the net proceeds for the purchase and installation of a solar rooftop plant at the existing manufacturing unit and for general corporate purposes.

4. Shyam Dhani Industries IPO size: The NSE SME IPO is a fresh issue of 54,98,000 shares of face value of ₹10 each to raise ₹38.5 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) portion in the issue.

5. Shyam Dhani Industries IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 4,000 shares.

6. Shyam Dhani Industries IPO reservation: The biggest chunk of the issue has been offered to QIBs. They have been offered 26,04,000 shares (47.36% of the net issue). Retail investors have been offered 18,28,000 shares (33.25%), and NIIs have been offered 7,86,000 shares (14.30%).

7. Shyam Dhani Industries IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Friday, December 26. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on the next business day on Monday, December 29, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get a refund on the same day.

8. Shyam Dhani Industries IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the issue's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Holani Consultants Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar of the Shyam Dhani Industries IPO.