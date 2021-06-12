June 2021 is set be an action-packed month for the initial public offerings (IPOs) as many as five companies are going to hit the Indian primary market next week after a brief break in the last few months amid the deadly second wave of pandemic in India.

Companies like Nazara Technologies, Barbeque Nation, Easy Trip Planners, and MacroTech Developers were among the ones that got listed in the initial months of the year. And, now the IPO market is ready to see renewed action in the coming months of the year as companies have either received SEBI’s nod to float IPOs or have filed draft prospectus for their public offering with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Here is a list of the IPOs lined up for the coming week:

June 14, 2021

Shyam Metalics: Integrated metal producing company Shyam Metalics and Energy’s ₹909 crore issue will open on June 14 and close on June 16. The company has fixed a price band of ₹303-306 a share for its offering.

Shyam Metalics (SMEL) has been receiving very good response in the grey market and the public issue is also likely to get a strong response.

Angel Broking in an IPO note said, ‘’The steel sector is experiencing tailwinds on account of rising infrastructure spends by major economies. Domestically, prospects are looking up which is driving the capacity addition frenzy with high likelihood of demand outstripping supply. SMEL, with its operational efficiencies stands to benefit as it will be nearly doubling its capacities which are slated to come onstream FY23E onwards, if not earlier. Hence, we recommend “Subscribe" on the Issue.’’

Sona Comstar: Sona BLW Precision Ltd, or Sona Comstar, an automotive component manufacturer, backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group, will open on 14 June. Price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹285-291 per share. The issue will close on 16 June. The firm will raise ₹5,550 via IPO.

Navoday Enterprises: Marketing and event management company Navoday is set to open its initial public offering on 14 June with a price band fixed at ₹20 apiece. The the issue will close on 17 June and the firm aims to raise nearly ₹46.08 crore.

June 16, 2021

Dodla Dairy: The initial public offering (IPO) of TPG-backed Dodla Dairy Ltd will open on 16 June. Price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹421-428 a share. The issue will close on 18 June.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹50 crore and an offer for sale of 10.99 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters. On the upper band of the issue, offer for sale (OFS) amounted to ₹470 crore.

KIMS: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd’s IPO will open on 16 June and close on 18 June. The company has fixed a price band for its initial public offering (IPO) at ₹815-825 per share.

The IPO size is ₹2,144 crore out of which fresh issue is ₹200 crores and offer for sale by promoter group is ₹1,944 crore (2.35 crores shares), with IPO price band of ₹815- ₹825.

‘’This is a very good time to launch an IPO in the hospital sector as after the covid 19, we have seen a one way rally in several hospital stocks, we have a positive outlook for the KIMS-IPO,’’ Yash Gupta, Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said.

