Shyam Metalics & Energy gets SEBI nod for Rs1,107 crore IPO

As Steel demand growth has outpaced the countries macroeconomic growth in FY18 and FY19. The impetus given to the infrastructure segment which accounts for approximately 30% of the steel demand will see an increase in FY22 besides additional factors such as the soft revival in the housing sector led by Affordable Housing and post covid recovery of the Auto Sector, as India today is the second largest producer of steel in the world with nearly 6% share of global steel production.

