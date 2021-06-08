Subscribe
Shyam Metalics fixes IPO price band

Shyam Metalics fixes IPO price band

Shyam Metalics has cut the size of its IPO from 1,107 crore to 909 crore.
1 min read . 07:56 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd has cut the size of its IPO from 1,107 crore to 909 crore, after promoters offloaded 252 crore shares from their own stake, against 450 crore planned earlier

MUMBAI: Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd on Tuesday announced the price band for its forthcoming initial public offering, which was fixed at 303-306 per share.

On 5 June, Mint was the first to report that the company's IPO will open on 14 June and close on 16 June.

The steel maker has cut the size of its IPO from 1,107 crore to 909 crore, after promoters offloaded 252 crore shares from their own stake, against 450 crore planned earlier.

The offer for sale (OFS) comprises a sale of upto 37 crore by Shubham Capital Pvt. Ltd, 63 crore by Shubham Buildwell Pvt. Ltd, 25 crore by Kalpataru Housefin and Trading, 30 crore by Dorite Tracon and upto 97 crore by Narantak Dealcom Ltd.

The fresh issue size remains the same at 657 crore. The lead managers to the issue are ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, JM Financial and SBI Capital Markets.

As of December 2020, the integrated metal producing company had a standalone debt of 381.12 crore, while Shyam Sel and Power Ltd (SSPL) had a debt of 398.60 crore. Consolidated debt of Shyam Metalics for the period stood at 886.29 crore.

For the nine-month period ended December, Shyam Metalics reported a revenue of 3,933.08 crore compared with 3,283.09 crore a year ago. Net income for the period was at 456.32 crore versus 260.36 crore a year ago.

Manufacturer of long steel products and ferro alloys, Shyam Metalics is based in Kolkata.

Its manufacturing units are located at Sambalpur in Odisha, and Jamuria and Mangalpur, in West Bengal. As of December, it had an aggregate installed capacity of 5.71 million tonne (MT) per annum. It also has captive power plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 227 MW.

