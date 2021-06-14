The initial public offer (IPO) of Shyam Metalics and Energy was subscribed 1.23 times on the first day of bidding.

The total bids for the offer was 2.59 crore equity shares against the IPO size of over 2.1 crore equity shares, according to the data data available on the exchanges.

Retail investors portion saw a subscription of 2.18 times, non-institutional investors and employees portion was subscribed 70% and 27% respectively. Qualified institutional buyers subscription was negligible as they had bid for 3,375 equity shares against 59.4 lakh equity shares of their reserved portion.

Last Friday, the issue raised ₹270 crore from anchors investors.

Meanwhile, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited (Sona Comstar) ipo was subscribed 11% on the first day of subscription.

The leading automotive technology company received was 1.14 crore shares against the offer size of 10.71 crore equity shares, as per the data available on the exchange showed.

Retail investor portion was subscribed 0.52 times, qualified institutional buyer saw 0.02 times subscription, non-institutional investor portion was subscribed 0.01 times.

The Company raised Rs. 2,498 crores through 42 anchor investors.

