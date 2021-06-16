Shyam Metalics IPO subscribed 121 times; Sona Comstar sees muted demand

“Shyam Metalics has established itself as one of the leading metal producers in India. The company has been reporting positive EBITDA since 2005 indicating effective cost management. Debt to equity ratio for the company was around 0.27 as on December 2020 which further provides the company lesser leverage on its books thus ensuring the company’s operations do not get impacted with larger debts," said brokerage Indsec Securities and Finance Ltd in a report.