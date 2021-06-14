Shyam Metalics IPO opens: 10 things to know before you subscribe

"The IPO of Shyam Metalics strikes at a perfect time when the metal sector is enjoying a bull run. On the financial front, PE ratio based on annualised FY21 EPS comes at 12 times at the price of ₹306 which seems to be reasonable and leaving enough for investors. Diversified product portfolio and expansion plans should further strengthen the financials which makes this issue attractive," says Abhay Doshi, who is the founder of UnlistedArena.com, which deals in pre-IPO and unlisted shares.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}