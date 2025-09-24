Siddhi Cotspin IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Siddhi Cotspin IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of cotton yarn manufacturer Siddhi Cotspin Ltd received strong demand from investors. As the bidding period has ended, focus now shifts towards Siddhi Cotspin IPO allotment date, which is likely today.

The SME IPO was open from September 19, to September 23. Siddhi Cotspin IPO allotment date is likely today, 24 September 2025, and the tentative IPO listing date is September 26. Siddhi Cotspin shares will be listed on NSE SME.

Siddhi Cotspin IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. As the basis of share allotment will be fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful investors on September 25.

Investors can check Siddhi Cotspin IPO allotment status online, through the websites of NSE and IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Siddhi Cotspin IPO registrar.

In order to do Siddhi Cotspin IPO allotment status check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

Siddhi Cotspin IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Siddhi Cotspin Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Siddhi Cotspin IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Siddhi Cotspin IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Siddhi Cotspin Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Siddhi Cotspin IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Siddhi Cotspin IPO GMP Today Siddhi Cotspin shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market with no grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Siddhi Cotspin IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Siddhi Cotspin shares are commanding no premium or discount and are trading at their issue price.

Siddhi Cotspin IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹108 apiece, which is equal to its IPO price of ₹108 per share.

Siddhi Cotspin IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The SME IPO was open from Friday, September 19 to Tuesday, September 23. Siddhi Cotspin IPO allotment date is likely today, September 24, and the IPO listing date is September 26. Siddhi Cotspin shares will be listed on NSE SME.

Siddhi Cotspin IPO price band was ₹102 to ₹108 per share. The company raised ₹69.85 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 46.20 lakh equity shares worth ₹49.90 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 15.24 lakh shares aggregating to ₹16.46 crore. Around 3.24 lakh shares amounting to ₹3.50 crore were reserved for Market Maker of the IPO.

Siddhi Cotspin IPO was subscribed 4.21 times in total. The public issue was booked 1.50 times in the Retail individual investors category, 17.53 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 5.94 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Swastika Investmart Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Siddhi Cotspin IPO registrar.