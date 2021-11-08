The initial public offering (IPO) of microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer Sigachi Industries received a whopping 101.91 times subscription on the last day of the offer last week on November 3. The IPO received bids for 54,89,47,440 shares against 53,86,500 shares on offer that had opened on November 1.

The finalization of the basis of share allotment is likely to take place this week on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, and the equity shares are expected to be credited on bidders who got the allotment, on Friday, November 12. The bidders can check the allotment on Sigachi Industries IPO registrar Bigshare Services Private Limited's website or on the BSE website.

As per market observers, Sigachi Industries shares have remained steady in the grey market and are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹180 today. The shares of the company are expected to list on leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE on November 15, 2021.

The IPO of the Hyderabad-based manufacturer of cellulose-based excipients, consisted of a fresh issue of 7.70 million shares up from earlier planned of up to 2.84 million shares.

Sigachi Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) which is widely used as an excipient for finished dosages in the pharmaceutical industry and has varied applications in food, nutraceuticals, and the cosmetic industries. It carries out its operations from three manufacturing units situated at Hyderabad, Jhagadia, and Dahej in Gujarat.

The proceeds from the issue will be used for expansion of production facilities of MCC at Dahej and Jhagadia in Gujarat. The expansion will add 3,600 MTPA capacity to the Dahej and Jhagadia facility, augmenting its capacity to 7,890 MTPA and 5,760 MTPA, respectively.

