Sigachi Industries IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

Sigachi Industries IPO: As share allotment date of the public issue is fast approaching (10th November 2021), bidders of Sigachi IPO are advised to check their application status online either at the BSE website or at the official registrar's website. Meanwhile, ahead of Sigachi Industries IPO share allotment announcement, grey market is giving strong signal in regard to its listing gains. According to market observers, shares of Sigachi Industries are available at a premium of ₹185 in the grey market today that means grey market is expecting more than 100 per cent listing gain from the public issue worth ₹125.43 crore.

Sigachi IPO GMP

As per the market observers, Sigachi Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹185, which is ₹15 lower from its yesterday's GMP of ₹200. However, they said that current grey market premium is much above its price band of ₹161 to ₹163. They said that such GMP reflects that grey market is expecting more than 100 per cent listing gain from the public issue on its listing date (15th November 2021). They said that ₹185 GMP means grey market is expecting Sigachi IPO listing at around ₹348 ( ₹163 + ₹185), which is around 114 per cent higher from its upper price band of ₹163.

How to check Sigachi Industries IPO share allotment status

Bidders are advised to check their share allotment status online either at the official BSE website or at the official registrar's website. Official registrar of the IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. For more convenience, one can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Bigshare Services link — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html and check one's application status online.

How to check Sigachi Industries IPO share allotment status online at BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Sigachi Industries IPO;

3] Enter Sigachi Industries IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Sigachi Industries IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check Sigachi Industries IPO share allotment status at Bigshare Services

1] Login at direct Bigshare Services link — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html;

2] Select Sigachi Industries IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Sigachi Industries IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

