Sigachi Industries IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

As per the market observers, Sigachi Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹185, which is ₹15 lower from its yesterday's GMP of ₹200. However, they said that current grey market premium is much above its price band of ₹161 to ₹163. They said that such GMP reflects that grey market is expecting more than 100 per cent listing gain from the public issue on its listing date (15th November 2021). They said that ₹185 GMP means grey market is expecting Sigachi IPO listing at around ₹348 ( ₹163 + ₹185), which is around 114 per cent higher from its upper price band of ₹163.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}