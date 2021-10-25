Two firms -- SJS Enterprises Ltd and Sigachi Industries Ltd -- initial public offerings will open on 1 November for subscription and close on 3 November. SJS Enterprises planning to list on 15 November and Sigachi Industries will list on 11 November on exchanges.

SJS Enterprises plans to raise ₹800 crore. The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale of ₹688 crore by Evergraph Holdings Pte and ₹112 crore by KA Joseph. Currently, Evergraph Holdings and KA Joseph hold 77.86% and 20.74% respectively, stake in the company.

Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services and IIFL Securities are the book lead managers to the issue.

SJS is one of the leading players in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, offering the widest range of aesthetics products in India. It is “design-to-delivery" aesthetics solutions provider with the ability to design, develop and manufacture a diverse product portfolio for a wide range of customers primarily in the automotive and consumer appliance industries.

It has supplied over 115 million parts with more than 6,000 SKUs in Fiscal 2021 to around 170 customers in approximately 90 cities across 20 countries.

In addition to manufacturing aesthetics products that cater to the requirements for two-wheeler, passenger vehicle and consumer appliance industries, it also manufactures a wide range of aesthetics products that cater to the requirements of the commercial vehicles, medical devices, farm equipment and sanitary ware industries.

Sigachi Industries, a Hyderabad-based manufacturer of cellulose-based excipients, IPO consists of a fresh issue of 7.70 million shares up from earlier planned of upto 2.84 million shares.

The company is engaged in the manufacturing of microcrystalline cellulose, the polymer that is widely used for finished dosages in the pharmaceutical industry

Presently, the company manufactures 50 different grades of MCC at its manufacturing units, situated at Hyderabad and Gujarat, under the brand named HiCel and AceCel.

The proceeds from the issue will be used for expansion of production facilities of MCC at Dahej and Jhagadia in Gujarat. The expansion will add 3,600 MTPA capacity to the Dahej and Jhagadia facility, augmenting its capacity to 7,890 MTPA and 5,760 MTPA, respectively.

Sigachi Industries operates manufacturing units namely, Unit – I situated at Hyderabad and two manufacturing units, Unit – II and Unit – III at Jhagadia and Dahej located in Gujarat.

Saffron Capital Advisors has been appointed as the book running lead manager to the issue.

