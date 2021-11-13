Sigachi Industries IPO: What GMP reflects ahead of share listing date

Speaking on the financials of Sigachi Industries; Saurabh Joshi, Research Analyst at Marwadi Shares and Finance Limited said, "Considering the FY-21 adjusted EPS of ₹10.80 on the post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 15.10 with a market cap of ₹5,011 mn. There are no listed companies in India whose business is comparable with that of the company’s business. The company is one of the leading manufacturers of MCC (Microcrystalline Cellulose) in India with a presence across diverse industry verticals and is available at reasonable valuation on an absolute basis."