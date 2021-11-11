Sigachi Industries IPO: What GMP signals after announcement of share allotment

Speaking on the fundamentals that augurs well for Sigachi Industries IPO; Saurabh Joshi, Research Analyst at Marwadi Shares and Finance Limited said, "Considering the FY-21 adjusted EPS of ₹10.80 on the post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 15.10 with a market cap of ₹5,011 mn. There are no listed companies in India whose business is comparable with that of the company’s business." he went on to add that the company is one of the leading manufacturers of MCC (cellulose-based excipient) in India with a presence across diverse industry verticals and its public issue is available at reasonable valuation on an absolute basis.