Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Sigachi Industries IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes on share allotment

Sigachi Industries IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes on share allotment

Sigachi Industries IPO had opened on November 1
1 min read . 11:25 AM IST Livemint

  • Sigachi Industries IPO received a whopping 101.91 times subscription on the last day of the offer on Wednesday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer Sigachi Industries' initial public offering (IPO) received a whopping 101.91 times subscription on the last day of its issue on Wednesday, November 3. The IPO received bids for 54,89,47,440 shares against 53,86,500 shares on offer that had opened on Monday, November 1.

Microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer Sigachi Industries' initial public offering (IPO) received a whopping 101.91 times subscription on the last day of its issue on Wednesday, November 3. The IPO received bids for 54,89,47,440 shares against 53,86,500 shares on offer that had opened on Monday, November 1.

The finalization of the basis of share allotment is likely to take place next week on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, and the equity shares are expected to be credited on bidders who got the allotment, on Friday, November 12. The bidders can check the allotment on IPO's registrar Bigshare Services Private Limited website here or on BSE website here.

The finalization of the basis of share allotment is likely to take place next week on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, and the equity shares are expected to be credited on bidders who got the allotment, on Friday, November 12. The bidders can check the allotment on IPO's registrar Bigshare Services Private Limited website here or on BSE website here.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Sigachi Industries shares remain steady in the grey market as they are commanding a premium (GMP) today of 175, as per market observers. The shares of the company are expected to list on the leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE on November 15, 2021.

The Hyderabad-based firm is engaged in the manufacturing of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) which is widely used as an excipient for finished dosages in the pharmaceutical industry and has varied applications in food, nutraceuticals, and the cosmetic industries. It carries out its operations from three manufacturing units situated at Hyderabad, Jhagadia, and Dahej in Gujarat.

The proceeds from the issue will be used for expansion of production facilities of MCC at Dahej and Jhagadia in Gujarat. Unistone Capital is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue. The expansion will add 3,600 MTPA capacity to the Dahej and Jhagadia facility, augmenting its capacity to 7,890 MTPA and 5,760 MTPA, respectively.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Interest-free loan linked to insurance? It could be a fraud

Airtel posts stellar Q2 results; all eyes on tariff hik ...

SBI has done well on asset quality; it's time to focus ...

How Bored Apes are shaking up the NFT space

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!