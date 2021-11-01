Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sigachi Industries IPO opens today: GMP, other details to know before you subscribe

1 min read . 10:16 AM IST Livemint

Sigachi Industries Ltd initial public offering (IPO) has opened on Monday, November 1 for subscription and will conclude on 3 November, along with two other issues of Policybazaar and SJS Enterprises. The company has set price band of 161-163 a share for its three-day share sale.

The IPO of the Hyderabad-based manufacturer of cellulose-based excipients, consists of a fresh issue of 7.70 million shares up from earlier planned of up to 2.84 million shares. On the upper end price band, the firm will raise as much as 125 crore through its share sale.

As per market observers, Sigachi shares are available at a premium (GMP) of 150 in the grey market today. The firm is planning to list on 11 November on leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE.

The Hyderabad-based firm is engaged in the manufacturing of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) which is widely used as an excipient for finished dosages in the pharmaceutical industry and has varied applications in food, nutraceuticals, and the cosmetic industries.

It carries out its operations from three manufacturing units situated at Hyderabad, Jhagadia, and Dahej in Gujarat.

The proceeds from the issue will be used for expansion of production facilities of MCC at Dahej and Jhagadia in Gujarat. The expansion will add 3,600 MTPA capacity to the Dahej and Jhagadia facility, augmenting its capacity to 7,890 MTPA and 5,760 MTPA, respectively.

