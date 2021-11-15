Sigachi Industries shares are going to list at Indian bourses today. As per the stock market experts, Sigachi shares are expected to make a 'dream debut' on Dalal Street as the public issue worth ₹125.43 crore may have 'fireworks like listing.' They said that tiny sized issue may list above ₹300 to ₹320 against its price band of ₹161 to ₹163 per equity share.

Expecting 'fireworks' on Sigachi Industries shares' debut; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "A firework like listing is expected and may emanate above 100 per cent listing gains on listing date itself. I expect, the Sigachi shares should list above ₹300 to ₹320 or more against the issue price of ₹161 to ₹163 per equity share." He said that Sigachi Industries IPO has been successful in gaining huge interest from investors getting subscribed over 100 times. Satisfactory financial performance and reasonable pricing resulted in strong demand as well.

Echoing with Abhay Doshi's views; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "I am expecting dream debut for Sigachi Industries shares today at Indian stock market as Sigachi shares may list in the range of ₹480 to ₹540, delivering around 200 per cent listing gain to the lucky bidders."

Speaking on Sigachi Industries share listing gain; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited said, "Sigachi shares may list around ₹400 per share levels delivering premium gains to the lucky bidders to the tune of 140 per cent."

Ankur Saraswat, Research Analyst at Trustline Securities said, "Sigachi Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of MCC (cellulose based excipients) and it has a diversified portfolio with 59 different grades of MCC. Exports to 41 countries along with robust two R & D infrastructure. Long-standing relationship with customers, solid financial profile, experienced promoters. By virtue of above factors and market sentiments, listing gains of around 135 per cent or ₹220 could be expected that translates into a strong listing price range around ₹383 a piece on the listing day."

Due to small issue size it is expected that Sigachi Industries will list in T2T segment. The public issue will be listed on both NSE and BSE at 10:00 AM today.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

