Sigachi share listing date today. Experts predict 'fireworks' on debut

Expecting 'fireworks' on Sigachi Industries shares' debut; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "A firework like listing is expected and may emanate above 100 per cent listing gains on listing date itself. I expect, the Sigachi shares should list above ₹300 to ₹320 or more against the issue price of ₹161 to ₹163 per equity share." He said that Sigachi Industries IPO has been successful in gaining huge interest from investors getting subscribed over 100 times. Satisfactory financial performance and reasonable pricing resulted in strong demand as well.