Signature Global IPO: GMP, subscription status, other details. Apply or not?2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 09:24 AM IST
Signature Global IPO GMP: Shares of the realty company are available at a premium of ₹34 in grey market today, say market observers
Signature Global IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Signature Global opened for subscription on Wednesday and it will remain open for bidders till 22nd September 2023 i.e. on Friday this week. The realty company aims to raise ₹730 crore from its public offer and it has fixed Signature Global IPO price band at ₹366 to ₹385 per equity share. As per the Signature Global IPO subscription status of the public issue after day one of bidding, the public offer has been subscribed 0.54 times. As per the market observers, shares of Signature Global are available at a premium of ₹34 in grey market today.
