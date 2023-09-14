Signature Global IPO: Issue to open on September 20; check price band, other key details1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 01:09 PM IST
Signature Global IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹603 crore and an offer of sale (OFS) of shares worth ₹127 crore by its shareholder International Finance Corporation, a World Bank Group member.
Signature Global IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) real estate developer Signature Global will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 20. The company has fixed the price band for the issue at ₹366 to ₹385 per share.
