Signature Global IPO opens today: GMP, price, other details. Apply or not?2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 10:02 AM IST
Signature Global IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at ₹40 in grey market today, say market observers
Signature Global IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Signature Global Limited has opened today and the public issue will remain open for bidding till 22nd September 2023. The company has fixed Signature Global IPO price band at ₹366 to ₹38366 to ₹385.5 per equity share and it aims to raise ₹730 crore from this public offer. Out of these ₹730 crores, ₹603 crore is aimed from fresh issues whereas the rest ₹127 crore is fixed for OFS route (offer for sale). The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and shares of Signature Global Limited are available in grey market at ₹40 in grey market today.
