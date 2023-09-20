Signature Global IPO opens today: GMP, price, other details. Apply or not?

Signature Global IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Signature Global Limited has opened today and the public issue will remain open for bidding till 22nd September 2023. The company has fixed Signature Global IPO price band at ₹366 to ₹38366 to ₹385.5 per equity share and it aims to raise ₹730 crore from this public offer. Out of these ₹730 crores, ₹603 crore is aimed from fresh issues whereas the rest ₹127 crore is fixed for OFS route (offer for sale). The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and shares of Signature Global Limited are available in grey market at ₹40 in grey market today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Important Signature Global IPO details 1] Signature Global IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at ₹40 in grey market today, which is ₹6 higher from its previous days GMP of ₹34.

2] Signature Global IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the public offer at ₹366 to ₹385. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] Signature Global IPO date: The public issue has opened today and it will remain open for bidding till 22nd September 2023.

4] Signature Global IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹730 crore from this book build issue.

5] Signature Global IPO lot size: One lot of the public offer comprises 38 company shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6] Signature Global IPO investment limit: A bidder is allowed to apply in lots and one lot of the public issue comprises 38 shares. Hence, a retail investor requires minimum ₹14,630 ( ₹385 x 38).

7] Signature Global IPO allotment date: Announcement of share allocation is expected on 27th September 2023.

8] Signature Global IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9] Signature Global IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and expected date of listing is 4th October 2023.

10] Signature Global IPO review: On whethere one should apply or not for the IPO, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "The balance sheet of the company is little tricky as RERA regulation don't allow a real estate company to show the income of a project ahead of a particular stage of a project. So, at one look, the company is looking in loss but the reality can be different in next few quarters. So, those who have a long term view can only think of applying for the public issue."