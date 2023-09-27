Signature Global makes decent Dalal Street debut; shares list with 15.5% premium at ₹445 apiece on BSE1 min read 27 Sep 2023, 09:59 AM IST
The total issue size of Signature Global IPO was is ₹730 crore which comprised a fresh issuance of 15,662,338 shares totalling to ₹603 crore worth of shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 3,298,701 equity shares aggregating to ₹127 crore by promoter and prompter group.
Signature Global IPO Listing: Signature Global shares made a strong debut in the Indian stock market on Wednesday. Signature Global shares were listed at ₹445.00 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 15.58% to the issue price of ₹385 per share.
