Signatureglobal India IPO: Issue subscribed 24% on day 1 so far; retail portion booked 65%2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 03:11 PM IST
Signatureglobal India IPO subscribed 24% on day 1. Retail portion subscribed 65%, NII 48%, QIB portion saw low subscription.
Signatureglobal India IPO subscription status: Signatureglobal Ltd IPO has been subscribed 24% on day 1 so far. Signatureglobal IPO opens for subscription today (Wednesday, September 20), and will close on Friday, September 22. The company has fixed price band of the public offer at ₹366 to ₹385. Bids can be made for a minimum of 38 equity shares and in multiples of 38 equity shares thereafter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started