Signatureglobal India IPO subscribed over 2 times on day 3 so far; retail portion fully booked2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 12:57 PM IST
Signatureglobal India IPO subscribed 2.65 times on day 3, so far. Retail portion subscribed 4.18 times, NII portion 5.81 times, QIB portion 65%.
Signatureglobal India IPO subscription status: Signatureglobal Ltd IPO has been subscribed 2.65 times on day 3, so far. Signatureglobal IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 20, and will close today (Friday, September 22). The company has fixed price band of the public offer at ₹366 to ₹385. Bids can be made for a minimum of 38 equity shares and in multiples of 38 equity shares thereafter.
