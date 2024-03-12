Signoria Creation IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, March 12, and close on Thursday, March 14. The price band has been set in the range of ₹61 to ₹65 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. Signoria Creation IPO lot size consists of 2,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

It has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved 40,000 equity shares. The market maker reserved category has been reserved 72,000 equity shares.

The Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) states that the company manufactures and sells women's clothing, including dresses, dupattas, kurtis, trousers, tops and co-ord sets. The brand is well-known for their classic Kurtis, which come in a variety of colours, patterns, and sizes. The brand offers clothes that are modern, fashionable, and comfortable. During the first quarter that concluded on June 30, 2023, the firm added Co-ord Set for women to its lineup of products.

Also Read: Signoria Creation IPO: Price band, issue size, GMP, key details to know

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

As per the RHP, the company's listed peer is Nandani Creations Ltd (with a P/E of 585.90).

During the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, Signoria Creation Limited's revenue climbed by 62.13% and profit after tax (PAT) increased by 242.14%.

Signoria Creation IPO subscription status

Signoria Creation IPO subscription status is 20.13 times, on day 3, so far. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 34 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 11.30 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com. Qualified Institutions Buyers subscribed to the issue by 4%.

The company has received bids for 2,08,52,000 shares against 10,36,000 shares on offer, at 13:38 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Also Read: IPOs this week: 8 new issues and 9 new listings to keep primary market busy

Signoria Creation IPO details

Signoria Creation IPO, worth ₹9.28 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 14,28,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. This is a completely a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the fresh offering to finance the following goals: general corporate objectives and the company's working capital needs.

With Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd serving as the registrar, Holani Consultants Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Signoria Creation IPO. Holani Consultants is the market maker for Signoria Creation IPO.

Tentatively, Signoria Creation IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, March 15, and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, March 18, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Signoria Creation share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, March 19.

Also Read: Popular Vehicles IPO opens today: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Signoria Creation IPO GMP today|

Signoria Creation IPO grey market premium is +90. This indicates Signoria Creation share price were trading at a premium of ₹90 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Signoria Creation share price was indicated at ₹155 apiece, which is 138.46% higher than the IPO price of ₹65.

Based on last 9 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹120, according to investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Signoria Creation IPO Review

"The company is an emerging brand in women wears with traditional designs and outfits. It has posted growth in its top and bottom lines for FY21 to FY23. Though on the basis of H1-FY24 performance, the issue appears aggressively priced, historically, as claimed by the management, it derives nearly two third of revenues with commensurate profits in the second half due to seasonality aspect. Hence, well-informed investors may park funds for the medium to long term rewards," advised Dilip Davda, the contributing editor at Chittorgarh.

Also Read: Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO allotment to be out today; Check GMP, allotment status, other key details of SME IPO

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!