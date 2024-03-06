Signoria Creation IPO: Price band, issue size, GMP, key details to know
Signoria Creation IPO price band set at ₹61 to ₹65 per share with a lot size of 2,000 shares. The company manufactures women's clothing, including Kurtis and Co-ord Sets. Revenue and PAT increased significantly in the last fiscal year.
Signoria Creation IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹61 to ₹65 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. Signoria Creation IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, March 12, and close on Thursday, March 14. Signoria Creation IPO lot size consists of 2,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof. The floor price is 6.10 times of the face value of equity shares and the cap price is 6.50 times of the face value of equity shares.
