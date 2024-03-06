Signoria Creation IPO: Price band, issue size, GMP, key details to know

Signoria Creation IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹61 to ₹65 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. Signoria Creation IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, March 12, and close on Thursday, March 14. Signoria Creation IPO lot size consists of 2,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof. The floor price is 6.10 times of the face value of equity shares and the cap price is 6.50 times of the face value of equity shares.

The Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) states that the company manufactures and sells women's clothing, including dresses, dupattas, kurtis, trousers, tops and co-ord sets.

The brand is well-known for their classic Kurtis, which come in a variety of colours, patterns, and sizes. The brand offers clothes that are modern, fashionable, and comfortable. During the first quarter that concluded on June 30, 2023, the firm added Co-ord Set for women to its lineup of products.

As per the RHP, the company's listed peer is Nandani Creations Ltd (with a P/E of 585.90).

During the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, Signoria Creation Limited's revenue climbed by 62.13% and profit after tax (PAT) increased by 242.14%.

Signoria Creation IPO details

Signoria Creation IPO, worth ₹9.28 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 14,28,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. This is a completely a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the fresh offering to finance the following goals: general corporate objectives and the company's working capital needs.

With Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd serving as the registrar, Holani Consultants Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Signoria Creation IPO. Holani Consultants is the market maker for Signoria Creation IPO.

Signoria Creation IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved 40,000 equity shares. The market maker reserved category has been reserved 72,000 equity shares.

Tentatively, Signoria Creation IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, March 15, and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, March 18, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Signoria Creation share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, March 19.

Signoria Creation IPO GMP today|



Signoria Creation IPO grey market premium is +50. This indicates Signoria Creation share price were trading at a premium of ₹50 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Signoria Creation share price was indicated at ₹115 apiece, which is 76.92% higher than the IPO price of ₹65.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

