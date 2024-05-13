Silkflex Polymers IPO allotment likely to be out today. Latest GMP, steps to check status
Silkflex Polymers IPO allotment status can be checked online. Investors who have bid for the issue can do a Silkflex Polymers IPO allotment status check online through the NSE website or the official portal of the IPO registrar.
Silkflex Polymers IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Silkflex Polymers Ltd has received strong demand from investors. As the bidding period has ended, investors now look aout for Silkflex Polymers IPO allotment status which is expected to be finalised today.
