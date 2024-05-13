Silkflex Polymers IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Silkflex Polymers Ltd has received strong demand from investors. As the bidding period has ended, investors now look aout for Silkflex Polymers IPO allotment status which is expected to be finalised today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The public issue opened for subscription on May 7 and closed on May 10. Silkflex Polymers IPO allotment date is today, May 13, and the company is set to finalise the basis of allotment soon.

Investors can know if and how many shares they have been allotted through the basis of allotment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company will credit the shares into the Demat accounts of successful bidders on May 14 and initiate refunds on the same day to those whose bids have been rejected.

Silkflex Polymers IPO allotment status can be checked online. Investors who have bid for the issue can do a Silkflex Polymers IPO allotment status check online through the NSE website or the official portal of the IPO registrar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silkflex Polymers IPO registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can check the Silkflex Polymers IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services’ website by following a few simple steps mentioned below.

Steps to check Silkflex Polymers IPO Allotment on Bigshare Services: Step 1: Visit Bigshare Services website on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: Select ‘Silkflex Polymers Limited’ in the Company Selection dropdown menu

Step 3: Select among the three options - Application No, Beneficiary Id or PAN - in the Selection Type

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option chosen {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 5: Enter the Captcha and hit ‘Search’

Your Silkflex Polymers IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Silkflex Polymers IPO GMP Today Silkflex Polymers IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹12 per share, as per stock market observers. This indicates that Silkflex Polymers shares are trading higher by ₹12 than their issue price in the grey market.

Considering the GMP today and the IPO price, Silkflex Polymers shares’ estimated listing price is ₹64 apiece, a premium of 23.08% to the issue price of ₹52 per share.

Silkflex Polymers IPO Subscription Status Silkflex Polymers IPO has been subscribed 39.30 times in total as the public issue received bids for 12.98 crore equity shares as against 33.04 lakh shares offered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IPO has been subscribed 35.97 times in the retail category and 36.59 times in the Other category.

About Silkflex Polymers IPO Silkflex Polymers IPO began for subscription on May 7 and ended on May 10. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized today, May 13, and the equity shares of the company will list at NSE SME on May 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silkflex Polymers IPO price band was fixed at ₹52 per share. The SME IPO was a fixed price issue worth ₹18.11 crore which was entirely a fresh issue of 34.82 lakh shares.

The company proposes to utilize the net issue proceeds towards funding the acquisition of land, funding the capital expenditure requirements towards purchase of plant and machineries, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Shreni Shares is the book running lead manager of the Silkflex Polymers IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silkflex Polymers India sells textile printing inks and water-based wood coating polymers produced by Silkflex Polymers Sdn. Bhd. Malaysia. The company offers 108 textile printing ink products and 51 wood coating polymer products and has a capacity of 1,000 MT per month.

