Silkflex Polymers IPO: Issue subscribed 59% so far on first day, retail portion fully booked; check GMP, other details
Silkflex Polymers IPO price band is fixed at ₹52 per share. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue worth ₹18.11 crore which is entirely a fresh issue of 34.82 lakh shares.
Silkflex Polymers IPO: Silkflex Polymers (India) Ltd has launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, May 7, to raise over ₹18 crore from the primary markets. The bidding for Silkflex Polymers IPO will remain open till Friday, May 10.
