Silky Overseas IPO allotment date in focus. Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status online of SME IPO

Silky Overseas IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of home textile maker Silky Overseas Ltd received robust demand from investors. As the bidding period has ended, focus now shifts on Silky Overseas IPO allotment which is expected to be finalized soon.

The SME IPO was launched on June 30, and ended on July 2. Silky Overseas IPO allotment date is likely today, 3 July 2025, while the tentative IPO listing date is July 7.

The company will soon finalise the Silky Overseas IPO allotment status. Once the Silky Overseas IPO allotment is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Silky Overseas IPO allotment status online through the website of NSE as well as on the official portal of IPO registrar. Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the Silky Overseas IPO registrar.

In order to do Silky Overseas IPO allotment status check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

Silky Overseas IPO Allotment Status NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Silky Overseas Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Silky Overseas IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Silky Overseas IPO Allotment Status Skyline Financial Services Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 2] Select ‘Silky Overseas Limited’ from Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Enter DPID/Client ID or Application Number or PAN

Step 4] Click on ‘Search’

Your Silky Overseas IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Silky Overseas IPO GMP Today Silky Overseas shares are showing a bullish trend in the unlisted market, with a strong grey market premium (GMP). Silky Overseas IPO GMP today is ₹45 apiece, market experts said. This means that Silky Overseas shares available at a premium of ₹45 than their issue price in the grey market.

Silky Overseas IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of Silky Overseas shares would be ₹206 apiece, a premium of 27.95% to the IPO price of ₹161 per share.

Silky Overseas IPO Details Silky Overseas IPO was open for subscription from Monday, June 30, to Wednesday, July 2. Silky Overseas IPO allotment date is likely today, July 3, and the IPO listing date is expected to be July 7. Silky Overseas IPO is an SME IPO and the equity shares of the company will be listed on NSE SME.

The company raised ₹30.68 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 19.06 lakh equity shares. Silky Overseas IPO price band was fixed at ₹161 per share.

Silky Overseas IPO was subscribed by a robust 169.93 times. The public issue received 119.34 times subscription in the retail category, and 62.99 times booking in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 430.21 times.

Gretex Corporate Services is the book-running lead manager, while Skyline Financial Services is the Silky Overseas IPO registrar.