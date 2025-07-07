Silky Overseas share price makes a lukewarm debut, stock opens with a mere 6.21% premium at ₹171 apiece on NSE SME

Silky Overseas share price made a positive debut on NSE SME today. Silky Overseas share price today opened at ₹171, which is 6.21% higher than the issue price of ₹161.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Silky Overseas had a subscription period that ran from Monday, June 30 until Wednesday, July 2. With a face value of ₹10, shares in the Silky Overseas IPO is priced at ₹161 apiece. At least 800 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Silky Overseas IPO subscription status was 169.93 times on the last day of bidding.

Silky Overseas Limited, founded in May 2016, operates as a manufacturer of home textiles based in Gohana, Haryana. The company specializes in bedding items, such as mink blankets, bed sheets, and comforters, marketed under the Rian Décor brand. It manages the complete production chain – from knitting and dyeing to processing, printing, and packaging, offering a completely integrated manufacturing operation. Besides serving the domestic market, Silky Overseas also exports its products to various regions, including the Middle East.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed competitors are Welspun Living Ltd (with a P/E ratio of 20.84) and Trident Ltd (with a P/E ratio of 37.92). The company's impressive financial performance can be linked to its focus on operational and functional productivity.

For the ten-month period ending on January 31, 2025, the firm recorded total sales revenues of ₹10,510.15 lakhs, ₹6,970.49 lakhs, ₹6,830.76 lakhs, and ₹5,012.10 lakhs for the financial years that concluded on March 31 in 2024, 2023, and 2022, respectively.

The net profit after tax for the ten-month period ending on January 31, 2025, was ₹917.07 lakhs, while for the fiscal years that ended on March 31 in 2024, 2023, and 2022, the profits were ₹553.48 lakhs, ₹98.22 lakhs, and ₹(41.77) lakhs, respectively.

Silky Overseas IPO details Silky Overseas IPO comprises an equity shares worth ₹30.68 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The Silky Overseas IPO plans to allocate the proceeds from the offering for various purposes, such as setting up an additional storage facility, repaying or prepaying certain debts, settling other financial obligations, and addressing general corporate requirements.

Gretex Corporate Services Limited is the book-running lead manager for the Silky Overseas IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd serves as the registrar for this offering. Gretex Share Broking Private Limited functions as the market maker for the Silky Overseas IPO.

Silky Overseas IPO GMP today Silky Overseas IPO GMP today is +21. This indicates Silky Overseas share price was trading at a premium of ₹21 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Silky Overseas share price is indicated at ₹182 apiece, which is 13.04% higher than the IPO price of ₹161.

According to the grey market activities observed over the past 13 sessions, the current GMP ( ₹21) indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP reached ₹45, as noted by experts from investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.