Silverstorm Parks and Resorts IPO: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of BSE SME IPO in 10 key points

Silverstorm Parks and Resorts IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts, a theme park operator, opened for public subscription on Friday, 24 July, and will remain open until Tuesday, 28 July. The BSE SME IPO is entirely a fresh issue of nearly 62 lakh shares of face value of ₹10 each.

Ahead of the IPO, Silverstorm Parks and Resorts raised nearly ₹22 crore from anchor investors by issuing 16.52 lakh shares to 14 anchor investors at an allocation price of ₹133.

The IPO is witnessing tepid interest in the grey market as the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Silverstorm Parks shares indicates the stock could list at par with the issue price.

Silverstorm Parks IPO GMP According to grey market sources, the GMP of Silverstorm Parks shares was nil on Friday morning. This indicates the stock could list at its issue price.

Silverstorm Parks IPO subscription status By 11:10 AM on Friday, the issue had seen an overall subscription of nearly 0.12 times, with the retail portion booked 0.14 times, and the segment reserved for NIIs subscribed to 0.22 times. QIB's portion was yet to see any subscription till that time.

Silverstorm Parks IPO details 1. Silverstorm Parks IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Friday, 24 July. It will close on Tuesday, 28 July.

2. Silverstorm Parks IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹123 to ₹133 per equity share.

3. Silverstorm Parks IPO objects: According to the RHP, the company will use the net proceeds from the issue to fund capital expenditure to set up Lucknow Snow Park and FEC, for the expansion and upgradation of its existing Athirappilly Theme Park in Kerala, to pay certain borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.

4. Silverstorm Parks IPO size: The BSE SME IPO is a fresh issue of 61,98,000 shares of face value of ₹10 each. There is no OFS portion in the issue.

5. Silverstorm Parks IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 2,000 shares.

6. Silverstorm Parks IPO reservation: QIBs have been offered 12,85,000 shares. Retail investors have been offered 20,62,000 shares, while 8,88,000 shares are reserved for NIIs.

7. Silverstorm Parks IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Wednesday, 29 July. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Thursday, 30 July, and unsuccessful bidders may get the refund on the same day.

8. Silverstorm Parks IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the issue's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Vivro Financial Services Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the Silverstorm Parks IPO.

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9. Silverstorm Parks IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE SME on Friday, 31 July.

10. Silverstorm Parks business overview: As per the RHP, Silverstorm Parks runs an amusement cum water park, a snow park, an integrated resort and an upcoming aerial cable car project near Athirappilly waterfalls in Thrissur, Kerala.

"We are one of the renowned and established players in the region and set to become the first amusement park in the region to offer a cable car for tourists," reads the RHP.

It also owns and operates a snow park at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand and is setting up a new snow park and family entertainment centre at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Its revenue from operations and profit have risen sustainably since FY24.

In FY24, revenue was ₹18.86 crore, rising to ₹31 crore in FY25 and to ₹43.58 crore in FY26. Profit in FY24 was nearly ₹1 crore and rose to ₹9.71 crore in FY25 and to ₹19.01 crore in FY26.

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