Silverstorm Parks and Resorts IPO listing: Shares debut almost flat, hit lower circuit; details here

Silverstorm Parks shares debuted almost flat on the BSE on Friday, amid cautious market sentiment. The SME stock was listed at 132.90 compared to its issue price of 133.

Nishant Kumar
Updated31 Jul 2026, 10:18 AM IST
Silverstorm Parks and Resorts shares debuted almost flat on 31 July.
Silverstorm Parks and Resorts shares debuted almost flat on 31 July. (Pexels)

Silverstorm Parks and Resorts IPO listing: Shares of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts debuted almost flat on the BSE on Friday, 31 July, amid cautious market sentiment. The SME stock was listed at 132.90 compared to its issue price of 133.

After a lacklustre debut, the stock plunged 5% from the issue price, hitting its lower circuit at 126.30.

According to grey market sources, the listing of Silverstorm Parks shares fell short of expectations, as the last grey market premium (GMP) for the stock on Friday morning was 5, indicating it could list at a premium of nearly 4%.

Silverstorm Parks and Resorts IPO details

Silverstorm Parks IPO was a fresh issue of 61,98,000 shares of face value of 10 each. With an upper price band of 133 per share, the SME IPO was aimed at raising 82.43 crore, which the company intends to use to set up Lucknow Snow Park and FEC, and for the expansion and upgradation of its existing Athirappilly Theme Park in Kerala. It will also use the net proceeds from the issue to pay certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

The SME IPO opened for subscription on Friday, 24 July, and concluded on Tuesday, 28 July, with an overall subscription of nearly 2 times. Silverstorm Parks IPO share allotment was finalised on Wednesday, 29 July.

Silverstorm Parks runs an amusement cum water park, a snow park, an integrated resort and an upcoming aerial cable car project near Athirappilly waterfalls in Thrissur, Kerala.

In FY24, revenue was 18.86 crore, rising to 31 crore in FY25 and to 43.58 crore in FY26. Profit in FY24 was nearly 1 crore and rose to 9.71 crore in FY25 and to 19.01 crore in FY26.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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