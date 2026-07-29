Silverstorm Parks & Resorts IPO allotment: Latest GMP, guide to check allotment status online for SME IPO

Silverstorm Parks & Resorts IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Silverstorm Parks & Resorts saw robust investor participation, and attention has now turned to the IPO allotment date, which is expected to be finalised today, 29 July.

The issue was open for subscription from July 24-28. With the allotment likely to be completed today, the company is gearing up for its listing on Friday, 31 July. Silverstorm Parks & Resorts shares are set to debut on BSE SME.

Once the basis of allotment is determined today, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders, while refunds for applicants who did not receive an allotment will be processed tomorrow, 30 July.

Investors can check the Silverstorm Parks IPO allotment status online either through the BSE website or via MUFG Intime, the registrar to the issue.

A few simple steps must be followed to access the Silverstorm Parks & Resorts IPO allotment status online.

Check on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ on BSE

Step 3] Choose ‘Silverstorm Parks & Resorts’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Silverstorm Parks & Resorts IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Check on registrar Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Select ‘Silverstorm Parks & Resorts’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Silverstorm Parks & Resorts IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Silverstorm Parks & Resorts IPO GMP Today

Silverstorm Parks & Resorts shares are showing muted activity in the grey market. According to market trackers, its GMP stands at ₹0 per share today. Based on this premium, the stock is estimated to list at around ₹133 apiece, same as the IPO price.

Silverstorm Parks & Resorts IPO Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 1.91 times by the end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 1.41 times, and the NII portion was booked 3.19 times; the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 1.81 times the bids.

The company has received bids for 80.74 lakh shares against 42.35 lakh shares on offer.

Silverstorm Parks & Resorts IPO Details

Silverstorm Parks & Resorts has launched its ₹82.43 crore IPO, which is a 100% fresh issue of 0.62 crore equity shares. Since there is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, the company will utilise the entire net proceeds to fund expansion, reduce debt and meet general corporate requirements.

The IPO has been priced in the range of ₹123 to ₹133 per equity share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares, while retail investors are required to apply for at least 2,000 shares, translating into a minimum investment of ₹2,66,000 at the upper end of the price band.

The company plans to deploy ₹26.12 crore from the issue proceeds to set up a Snow Park and Family Entertainment Centre (FEC) in Lucknow. Another ₹15.14 crore has been earmarked for the expansion and upgradation of its existing Athirappilly Theme Park in Kerala, while ₹24 crore will be used towards the repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings. The remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Vivro Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar. Rikhav Securities Ltd. will act as the market maker.

About Silverstorm Parks & Resorts

Incorporated in October 1998, Silverstorm Parks & Resorts operates an integrated amusement and tourism business with a portfolio spanning theme parks, water parks, snow parks and hospitality services across India.

Its flagship property, Silver Storm Theme Park at Athirappilly, Kerala, is spread across approximately 17.38 acres and houses an amusement park, water park, Kerala's first indoor snow park, multiple restaurants and the Silver Storm Resort, catering to families, tourists, students, corporate groups and institutional visitors.

Beyond Kerala, the company also operates a snow park in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, and is expanding its footprint by developing a new snow park and family entertainment centre in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.