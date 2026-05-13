Simca Advertising IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status

Simca Advertising IPO allotment date: The Simca Advertising IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, 13 May). The investors who applied for the issue can check Simca Advertising IPO allotment status today in Simca Advertising IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). The Simca Advertising IPO opened for subscription on Friday, 8 May and closed on Tuesday, 12 May.

Simca Advertising IPO GMP today is +9. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Simca Advertising share price was indicated at ₹192 apiece, which is 4.92% higher than the IPO price of ₹183.

In the last ten sessions of grey market activity, the existing GMP ( ₹9) is indicating a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP reached is ₹30, according to experts.

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Simca Advertising IPO subscription status was 80.88 times on day 3. The issue received overall positive demand from the Street. Individuals who invested can review the basis of allotment to find out whether they have been granted shares and the quantity received. The allocated shares can also be checked through the IPO allotment status. For applicants who did not receive shares, the company will initiate the refund process. Allotted shares will be deposited into the recipients' demat accounts.

The refund process will begin on Thursday, 14 May, for individuals who have not received shares. Those allotted shares will be credited to their demat accounts on Thursday. Simca Advertising IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, 15 May.

If you have applied for the Simca Advertising IPO, you can do a Simca Advertising IPO status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Simca Advertising IPO allotment status of your application below: Simca Advertising IPO :

How to check Simca Advertising IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Visit the IPO registrar's website, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Here’s the link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2 From the dropdown menu, select the IPO; the name will appear only if the allocation has been completed.

Step 3 Choose one of the three available methods to check the status: Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Select either ASBA or non-ASBA as the application type.

Step 5 Provide the required information based on the method chosen in Step 3.

Step 6 Complete the captcha and then click on submit.

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How to check Simca Advertising IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Go to the official NSE website to check the Simca Advertising IPO allotment status online at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 On the NSE site, click on the 'Click here to sign up' option to register using your PAN.

Step 3 Input your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4 On the new page that appears, verify your IPO allotment status.

Step 4 Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA for your application type.

Step 5 Provide the required information based on the mode you selected in Step 3.

Step 6 Complete the captcha and then click on submit.