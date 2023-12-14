Siyaram Recycling IPO: Check subscription status, GMP today, other key details of SME IPO on first day
Siyaram Recycling IPO price band has been fixed at ₹43 to ₹46 per share. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 49.92 lakh equity shares and at the upper end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹22.96 crore from the offer.
Siyaram Recycling Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd, the manufacturer of brass plumbing and sanitary components, opened for subscription on Thursday, December 14, and has received stellar response from investors. Siyaram Recycling IPO is an SME IPO and a book-built issue.
