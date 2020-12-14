Sizzling tech IPO market leaves investors befuddled

Sizzling tech IPO market leaves investors befuddled5 min read . 01:02 PM IST
- DoorDash and Airbnb both rocketed in their public debuts. Now, Roblox has pulled its offering as questions mount about soaring valuations.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A frenzy has hit the market for newly listed tech stocks.
Last week, searing demand sent DoorDash Inc.’s stock up 86% in its trading debut Wednesday, while Airbnb Inc.’s shares more than doubled in their debut a day later. Airbnb Chief Executive Brian Chesky was at a loss for words in a Bloomberg TV appearance when he was told of the company’s opening share price, while multiple investors in the two blistering offerings said they were puzzled by the extraordinary enthusiasm in the market.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.