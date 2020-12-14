Subscribe
Sizzling tech IPO market leaves investors befuddled
Photo: iStock

Sizzling tech IPO market leaves investors befuddled

5 min read . 01:02 PM IST Eliot Brown , The Wall Street Journal

  • DoorDash and Airbnb both rocketed in their public debuts. Now, Roblox has pulled its offering as questions mount about soaring valuations.

A frenzy has hit the market for newly listed tech stocks.

Last week, searing demand sent DoorDash Inc.’s stock up 86% in its trading debut Wednesday, while Airbnb Inc.’s shares more than doubled in their debut a day later. Airbnb Chief Executive Brian Chesky was at a loss for words in a Bloomberg TV appearance when he was told of the company’s opening share price, while multiple investors in the two blistering offerings said they were puzzled by the extraordinary enthusiasm in the market.

