Sizzling US stock markets await next leg of record IPO run in 2021

San Francisco-based Affirm Holdings Inc. provides installment loans to online shoppers. It planned to go public in December but delays at the US Securities and Exchange Commission pushed the listing into 2021, people familiar with the matter have told Bloomberg News.Affirm, which made 30% of its third-quarter revenue from partnering with home exercise company Peloton Interactive Inc., was last valued at about $5.5 billion in a 2020 funding round, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. A representative for Affirm declined to comment.