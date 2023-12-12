SJ Logistics IPO day 1: Issue fully booked, GMP jumps, apply or not? details here
SJ Logistics IPO opened for subscription on December 12 and will close on December 14, with a price band of ₹121 to ₹125 per share. SJ Logistics IPO lot size is 1,000 shares, with a minimum bid of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof.
SJ Logistics IPO has opened for subscription on Tuesday, December 12, and will close on Thursday, December 14. The SJ Logistics IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹121 to ₹125. The SJ Logistics IPO lot size is 1,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof. The allocation to anchor investors for SJ Logistics IPO is scheduled to take place Monday, December 11.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started