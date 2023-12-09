SJ Logistics IPO opens next week, price band set at ₹121-125 per share. GMP, issue details, more
SJ Logistics IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, December 12, and close on Thursday, December 14. The SJ Logistics IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹121 to ₹125. The SJ Logistics IPO lot size is 1,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof. The allocation to anchor investors for SJ Logistics IPO is scheduled to take place Monday, December 11.
